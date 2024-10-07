Why my daughter is SSA and Coordinator, Office of First Lady – Gov Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that the appointment of his eldest daughter, Helen Obareki, as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady was to preserve the legacy of his late wife, Patience Eno and to ensure the continuation of her impactful programs.

Governor Eno said that First Ladies are not appointed positions, and following the sad demise of the state’s First Lady, it was both proper and comforting to have Obareki, who was her mother’s closest assistant, take over the coordination of the Office’s programs. He stressed that the appointment was not politically motivated but a natural outcome given Obareki’s experience and familiarity with the late First Lady’s initiatives.

“First Ladies are not appointed—they come with the Governor. Our daughter, Mrs. Helen Obareki, has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady. She worked closely with her mother from the beginning, and it is only fitting that she continues to oversee the important programs of the Office,” Governor Eno said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising the late First Lady’s flagship project, Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), along with other support initiatives for women, the elderly, the vulnerable, and the less privileged. He noted that Obareki’s unique qualifications and close relationship with the late First Lady made her the ideal candidate to sustain these programs.

“This is not a political appointment, it is a natural one. I pray for her to have the wisdom and support needed to continue these important initiatives and bring even more innovation to the Office,” the Governor added.

Governor Eno further explained that the appointment was made to ensure the continuity of the Office’s responsibilities, noting that Obareki’s proximity to him allows for efficient communication and coordination of the programs. He drew a parallel to biblical times, saying, “Even when Jesus died, Peter said, ‘Choose from among those that were with Him.’ The Office of the First Lady has important responsibilities, and as long as I am Governor, these programs will not die.”

He concluded by expressing his hope that the public would support Obareki in her new role as she continues to carry forward her late mother’s vision for the state.

