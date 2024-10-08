Why Lagos VIO won’t obey court judgment barring arrest of motorists

The Lagos State government says it is not bound by a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja barring the Directorate of Vehicle Inspection Services (otherwise known as VIO) from arresting and fining motorists because of jurisdiction.

A recent judgment by the Federal High Court in Abuja barred VIO operatives from stopping vehicles further on the road, impounding or confiscating vehicles, and imposing fines on motorists, declaring these actions illegal.

But reacting to the court ruling on Tuesday, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, said: “It is important to note and be informed that in law, a court has limits of its territorial jurisdiction and in this case, the judgment is restricted to Abuja.”

“It is also important to know the rationale of the judgment of Hon. Justice Evelyn Maha in the fundamental rights enforcement suit: FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023. The rationale is that there is no law which empowers the VIO in Abuja to stop, impound seize, or impose fines on motorists, whereas in Lagos State, there is the Transport Sector Reform Law of Lagos State (TSRL-2018) which dictates; Part II, Section 11-22 of the law to the establishment, duties and power of VIO in the state, with the penalties or fines that can be imposed for traffic violations as contained in schedule of the law (violations-1-52)”

The commissioner further noted that the decision of the Federal High Court Abuja on VIO was inapplicable in Lagos State.

“Motorists in Lagos State are advised to continue to be law-abiding, uphold the road transport laws and respect the VIO”, he said.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

