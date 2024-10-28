Why investors must seek professional advice- Ebi

Elizabeth Ebi, Managing Director, Futureview Group

Elizabeth Ebi, CEO, Futureview Financial Services Limited, has advised investors to seek professional advice before making any investment considering the current state of the economy.

Ebi, who doubled as one of the first female stockbrokers licensed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited gave this advice recently at Futureview Customers Appreciation event in Lagos.

“Seek professional advice. Talk to an asset manager. It is important that you do that so as not to make the wrong decision. That’s the advice for this period because it’s a very delicate time,” Ebi said.

Also, the CEO stressed on the need for innovation and technology adoption in the capital market, urging all players in the sector to incorporate it in their processes.

“Futureview has not only grown but transformed over the years, and we are proud to share with you our refreshed vision: to be the leading Pan-African investment banking technology company serving the world.

“Technology is at the heart of this transformation. It is revolutionising our business and driving us to innovate in ways that make banking and investing more accessible and efficient for you.”

She emphasised Futureview’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless experience, making engagement easier and more rewarding.

“Our mission remains clear and focused: To deliver first-class, innovative services to our select clientele through professionalism and integrity, while ensuring high-level profitability to satisfy our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, the stockbroker disclosed that the firm is launching an eco-friendly digital asset management platform.

According to her, “This platform will enable you to manage your investments seamlessly, with features like real-time portfolio tracking, advanced analytics, and personalised investment recommendations to enhance your experience. Additionally, we are introducing robo-advisory services that provide automated, tailored investment advice, making professional asset management more accessible to all.”

She urged organisations to always be at the forefront of innovation and technology in order to maintain quality standard and deliver quality works seamlessly.

