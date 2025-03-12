As the world marked International Women’s Month, Ejike Egbuagu, Group CEO of Moneda Invest Africa, has emphasised the need for a level-playing feld where women are empowered to take on greater responsibility and reap commensurate rewards.

Egbuagu stated that Moneda is committed to genuine gender equity across all its departments, ensuring that merit and impact drive inclusion, rather than token representation.

He made these remarks at Moneda’s International Women’s Day event, themed “Accelerate Action,” held in Lekki—an exclusive gathering of women industry leaders and changemakers.

Egbuagu highlighted that the essence of the event transcended mere celebration, serving as part of a larger economic transformation, where the value of women’s contributions is being redefined and elevated.

“This is not about preferential treatment, but about recognizing and unlocking the untapped potential of a significant portion of the workforce. The message was clear: investing in women’s social capital is not just a moral imperative but a sound economic strategy”, he said.

At the event, Ibadan-based digital storyteller and advocate, Olayinka Olowokere Wilson, was awarded a ₦500,000 prize for her impactful work in combating body shaming among young people.

Wilson was commended for her work in promoting body positivity and mental well-being, fostering a more confident and resilient generation.

“This is not merely charity; it’s an investment in human capital with tangible returns. The underlying narrative revealed a deeper economic and social trend: the increasing recognition and valuation of women’s social capital,” Egbuagu stated

Fatumata Coker, Chairman, Afrinvest, passionately called for more opportunities and empowerment for women in Nigeria’s economy.

She stressed that women’s inclusion and acceleration of gender equality are critical to sustaining economic growth and innovation.

