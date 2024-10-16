Why govs should embrace PPP for infrastructure development

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has canvassed for broad adoption of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), particularly at sub-national levels to deliver critical infrastructure that can drive economic growth and improve citizens’ quality of life.

AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, the chairman of the NGF made the call at the 2nd Joint Public-Private Partnership Units’ Consultative Forum (3PUCF) held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The forum, with the theme “Using PPP to actualise the renewed hope agenda in Nigeria’s infrastructure delivery,” brought together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss strategies for infrastructure development.

The NGF chair said PPP was vital for bridging Nigeria’s significant infrastructure gaps. He highlighted the role of infrastructure as a cornerstone for economic development, stating that PPP offers innovative solutions for delivering essential projects efficiently.

“This meeting is a crucial platform for stakeholders to share insights, ideas, and strategies to improve infrastructure delivery. At a time when Nigerians are looking to all levels of government to provide the infrastructure needed for economic growth, the theme of this meeting is timely and essential,” AbdulRahman remarked.

He pointed to ongoing PPP initiatives in Zamfara State as an example of the transformative potential of such partnerships.

“Zamfara is seeing significant development through PPP projects, which are transforming communities, improving service delivery, and creating jobs. This is the model we must adopt across all states,” he added.

While acknowledging challenges such as regulatory hurdles, financing gaps, and risk-sharing issues, AbdulRahman stressed that these obstacles could be overcome with proper planning. He urged states to create an enabling environment for PPP projects to ensure their success.

“PPP projects are complex but achievable with the right structures in place. We need to foster an environment that guarantees their success,” he noted. AbdulRahman encouraged participants, which included private sector leaders and development partners, to devise practical steps and best practices to scale up PPP initiatives nationwide.

Ikechukwu Adinde, the representative of the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), also addressed the forum, emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving PPP initiatives across all sectors of the economy.

Olufemi Oladayo, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, highlighted the emerging opportunities in Nigeria’s marine sector. He emphasised the importance of developing regulatory frameworks to govern the blue economy, which encompasses sectors such as marine transportation, fisheries management, and renewable marine energy.

Olufemi said that sustainable practices in areas like fishing and ocean resource management were essential to preserve marine ecosystems and boost economic growth. “The blue economy offers vast potential for Nigeria, and PPP can help unlock these opportunities, especially in maritime logistics, fisheries, and coastal protection,” he explained.

Michael Ohiani, the director-general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), said that the commission was focused on strengthening Nigeria’s PPP framework. He reiterated the importance of sharing experiences and overcoming challenges to drive economic growth.

