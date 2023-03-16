Why FG postponed 2023 national census

The Federal Government has postponed the 2023 population and housing census earlier scheduled for March 29 to May 2023, citing the rescheduled guber and state houses of assembly elections as reason.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, announced the postponement when he briefed State House journalists at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mohammed, the decision was necessitated by the postponement of the gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from March 11 to 18.

He also disclosed that the council approved N2.8 billion for the National Population Commission (NPC), to procure some software to be used for the conduct of the census.

“There was a memo presented by the National Population Commission, seeking some software to allow them to conduct the census in May this year. I believe because of the rescheduling of the elections, they cannot commence the census as scheduled.”