Why Falomo Police Barracks in Lagos was demolished — Adejobi

Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have, once again, explained why the Falomo Police Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos was demolished a couple of months ago.

The fresh explanation followed persistent enquiries and speculations on the possible cause or reason for the void which the police residence has become with rats, rodents and street urchins having a field-day in that prime location where land value runs into millions of naira per plot.

The speculation as to whether the barracks was demolished to pave way for private interests in the prime land paled into nothingness when, on enquiry, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), told our correspondence on Monday in Abuja that the barracks was demolished for redevelopment.

“The redevelopment of the barracks aligns with global standards to enhance the welfare of police personnel,” the FPRO explained, stressing that the occupants were given ample notice and compensated with ₦2 million each to secure alternative accommodation.

“Additionally, they will receive monthly rent allowances until the project is completed. The project, which involves private sector partners through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, is expected to be completed within 12 months,” Adejobi assured.

He explained further that the barracks was being redeveloped because, as he put it, “less than 25 percent of officers nationwide have access to adequate barracks accommodation, with 90 percent of existing facilities in severe disrepair.”

“This urgent redevelopment is not only necessary, but also aligns with international best practices to ensure the safety and well-being of our officers. Many barracks are dangerously unsafe, posing clear risks to occupants,” he lamented.

He added that the rebuilding of Falomo Barracks was part of a nationwide effort initiated under Usman Alkali, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and reaffirmed by the current IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

Adejobi dismissed as untrue the speculation that the Falomo Barracks land has been sold, describing it as “misleading write-ups and social media comments.” He emphasized that the redevelopment initiative was part of a broader strategy to improve living conditions for police personnel and their families nationwide.

“Due to the critical state of several police barracks (including the Falomo Barracks) the NPF leadership conceived a partnership arrangement with sub-national governments and reputable developers to unlock value in the assets by redeveloping them into more befitting and modern barracks with complementary facilities and modern infrastructure,” he said.

This, perhaps, explains the decision of the Lagos State government to redevelop the Ijeh Police Barracks in Obalende to deliver 2,200 modern housing units for police officers and their families. The barracks was demolished recently by the state government working in collaboration with the police authorities.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, performed the ground breaking recently to commence construction work on the barracks, noting that the project underscored the state’s commitment to addressing the housing deficit and improving the welfare of security personnel.

“Today is a day for our law enforcement officers because two of the activities that we are having today are for their welfare and our collective security and safety of lives and property,” the governor said.

Continuing, he explained, “this transformative redevelopment project to provide 2,200 modern housing units at the Ijeh Police Barracks, Obalende is part of our intervention aimed to bridge housing deficit and provide a modern, safe housing and conducive living environment for the officers of the Nigeria Police Force and their families all over the country.”

He noted that, for decades, the Ijeh barracks stood as a symbol of resilience, sheltering countless officers who have dedicated their lives to protecting the state. The governor noted, however, that the wear and tear of time, coupled with insufficient maintenance, led to the buildings’ severe structural dilapidation.

