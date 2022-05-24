Why EFCC arrested Rochas Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it was left with no option but to arrest Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency said the former governor who is also the senator representing Imo West Senatorial district at the 9th Nigerian Senate had refused to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

“EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against OOkorocha, the EFCC said on its official Facebook page.

“The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.”

The EFCC said that at the last adjourned date, March 28, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment to be granted in the matter.

“In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial,” the EFCC notes in the statement.