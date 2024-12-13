Why auditors must embrace new techs in service delivery

Advanced and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, robotic process automation, data analytics, among others, are critical for auditors, to deliver real-time audit service in a rapidly changing world.

This was the position of Bode Agoro, head of service, Lagos State, at the 15th annual Lagos State Auditors’ Retreat, with the theme, “Digital transformation in audit: Assessing technological threats and opportunities”, held in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Agoro, in line with the retreat’s theme, there are significant challenges and threats associated with auditing task, which should be mitigated. He mentioned cybersecurity risks and data integrity as some concerns that require continuous skills development detect if auditors must deliver efficient service.

“It is auditors’ responsibility to face these challenges head-on, by leveraging technology not only to improve their operations but also uphold public trust in our systems.

“As we navigate an era defined by swift technological advancements, it is crucial for us, as public servants and stewards of accountability, to adapt to these changes with foresight and agility. As auditors, we must uphold a high standard defined by core principles such as integrity, accountability, and transparency. These principles are the foundation of our profession and guide us in our mission to ensure that public resources are managed effectively and responsibly. It is our moral and professional obligation to maintain these objectives, regardless of the challenges posed by the digital landscape”, Agoro said.

Kehinde Joseph, chairman, public account committee, Lagos State House of Assembly, also speaking at the event, charged auditors against colluding with officials of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to defraud the government.

According to Joseph, auditors must at all time work to protect public interest without compromising their integrity.

Speaking also, Muyiwa Adetola, permanent secretary/state auditor-general designate, whose office organises the annual retreat, said a lot of progress had been made in the area of exposing auditors in the state to new trends and tools that aid their capacity for service delivery.

“As the auditor-general of Lagos State, I am proud to say we have made progress in leveraging technology to enhance public accountability. Yet, our journey is far from over. We must not only adopt new tools but also develop frameworks to ensure their ethical and effective use”, Adetola noted.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

