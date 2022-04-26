Who is Afam Mallinson Ukatu?

Afam Mallinson Ukatu is the suspected billionaire drug baron who is allegedly behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Afam Mallinson Ukatu was arrested on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday, 13 April.

“NDLEA arrests drug baron behind N3 billion tramadol linked to Abba Kyaris team,” NDLEA tweeted, confirming the arrest, via its official Twitter handle.

According to the NDLEA, investigations reveal he has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg, and 250mg, all of which are illicit.

“Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing firms used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria. This is in addition to operating 103 bank accounts, most of which are used to launder money.”

Biography of Afam Mallinson Ukatu

Ukatu was born on May 8, 1964, in Onitsha, Anambra State and married with five children. He gives the perception of a bold entrepreneur, who is passionate about the growth and the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

He holds a degree in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and MBA from Crawford University, Ogun state. He also has completed several certificate programmes in strategic management and entrepreneur management from Lagos Business School.

He is a fellow of the Rotary Club International, a Fellow of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) a member of the Certified Institute of Cost Management of Nigeria (CICM), and a certified member of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria.

Ukatu started as a trader with the name Mallinson & Partners Ltd. His ‘entrepreneurship’ spirit pushed him through to become a director in numerous companies, including Cowry Assets and Management, Masters Energy Oil and Gas Limited, Urban Space Services ltd, and Alor Microfinance bank Limited.

He is the chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies and pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing firms Ukatu has been under the watch of the agency since 2021, His arrest came after surveillance spanning months.

His company, Mallinson Group has interests in oil and gas, plastic and pharmaceutical products manufacturing, building materials, construction, trading, mining, hospitality, real estate, insurance and banking.

In 2020, he emerged as the SUN industrialist/entrepreneur of the year. He has a firm which is said to be the first indigenous floor tiles and PVC manufacturing company in Nigeria named NISPO Porcelain company ltd.