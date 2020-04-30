Whistle blowers critical to seamless easing of Covid-19 lockdown, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the role of whistle blowers will be critical in ensuring the success of the gradual easing of the lockdown imposed on Lagos by the Federal Government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His administration will ensure safety and security of whistleblowers as the state begins the gradual easing of the lockdown earlier imposed by the Federal Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, at a media briefing to update on developments relating to the pandemic in Lagos, Wednesday, had announced the state was putting in place a whistling blowing mechanism to help in the implementation of the gradual easing of lockdown starting from Monday, May 4.

The whistle blowers would be expected to call and alert the government and a committee being inaugurated today (April 30) to incidence of violation of any of the directives reeled out by the state government for a seamless easing of the lockdown.

‘’Whistleblowers are encouraged to report companies which flout the directives. Our whistleblower channels will be duly communicated to the public. Whistleblowers are guaranteed full protection; their identities will be kept strictly confidential,” said Sanwo-Olu.

Some of the directives to ease the current lockdown from Monday, April 4, include gradual opening of offices and business premises from 9am to 3pm but must strictly observe all necessary Covid-19 protocols. These include provision for hand washing with running water and sanitizers at the entrance of their premises as well as compulsory wearing of face masks.

Major markets in the state would also be allowed to open to the public on selected days of the week. Sanwo-Olu said not all markets would be allowed to open same day.

Commercial transport operators would also be expected to load to 60 percent of their capacities and make hand sanitizers available in their buses.

The committee comprises representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Private Transport Operators, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and the Lagos State ministries of commerce & industry; finance, economic planning and budget.

‘’This committee will be charged with the responsibility of communicating, to their members, this framework I have outlined above, on the controlled easing of the lockdown, so that we all fully understand what is expected from us.

“We are mindful of the fact that the success of the implementation will be determined by how well it is communicated to all the stakeholders, and this committee will play a critical role in this regard,’’ said Sanwo-Olu.