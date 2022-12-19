What we gained from Buhari’s visit to US – Presidency

The presidency has listed the $10b US investments in Nigeria’s clean energy initiatives, as one of the major benefits the country gained from President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to the United States.

Buhari had during his recent engagements with United States investors, presented his roadmap showing Nigeria’s commitment to a safer and healthier global climate, highlighting the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

The “ready-to-go blueprint, earned the respect of the US government, paving the way for a partnership to address conservation, climate adaptation and a just energy transition based on shared objectives”, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“Government plans to prepare well to draw substantially from the proposed US funding and from CocaCola Foundation which has indicated interest in their participation in our climate change and renewable energy plans.

“In line with the plan to address clean and reliable energy supply, creating jobs and ensuring knowledge and technology transfer, the government of Nigeria and a US company Sun Africa LLC, signed a major agreement, right there before the representatives of Mr. Biden for the “development, engineering, procurement and construction” of 5,000 MW of solar generation and 2,500 MWh of battery energy storage power plants for up $10 billion investment from the US government”.

Several states have been listed to benefit from the project and they include; Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Jigawa, Nassarawa, Benue, Kogi, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, FCT, Kwara, Edo and Akwa Ibom. Megawatts of power availability ranges from 24, the lowest to 350, the highest.

In addition, 360 rural communities across the 36 states are to benefit from solar mini grids electrification infrastructure and smart meters.

Nigeria is also expected to draw substantially from another $55b the Biden administration has put in the basket for Africa to draw from, which President Joe Biden has asked Johnnie Carson, to coordinate, as part of the follow up of the decisions on the just-concluded US- African Leaders Summit.

The meeting with the American President Joe Biden, is the first in-person contact between President Biden and Buhari creating a personal equation with his US counterpart

It also lead to important recognition for President Buhari’s democratic credentials and activism at home in particular, and Africa in general, as Biden acknowledged Buhari’s legacy as “ a model”.

This is seen as a major milestone as the President braces up to give the country its most open, most free and most fair elections in February next year.

“Equally, it speaks to the fact the world is interested in what happens here and they are watching. Everyone is watching what happens in Nigeria and our politicians must watch their steps. President Buhari has cleared himself”

He is doing all that is required of him to deliver free and fair elections, leading to the emergence of his successor in May next year.

“Beyond the symbolism of the one-on-one meeting and their sitting together to watch the Morocco-Argentina World Cup semi-final, an incident that grabbed the attention of the world soon as it took place, Biden’s recognition of President Buhari as continental champion of democracy will come with admirable dividends.

The the two leaders are working together to uphold free and fair elections, an important condition for democracy in Nigeria, West Africa and the rest of the continent.

Biden also promised to work for a permanent “G20” seat for Africa, if all continues to work well between our two nations. This will lead to Nigeria earning a place in the all-important intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union, and possibly thereafter, a “G7” place and a Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Nigeria’s strategic partnership with the US is important if a choice is to be made.

In the area of peace and security of the continent, Nigeria was asked to lead, as part of a recognition of Nigeria’s important voice for Africa.

Nigeria’s global battle for the survival of gas, the nation’s abundant resource as a transition energy from fossil fuels that are being blacklisted for causing global climate degradation, gained recognition, as US agreed to support Nigeria’s plans

Following the successful CEOs’ roundtable and interactions with businesses at US-Africa Civil and Commercial Space Forum and Corporate Council on Africa-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum, US businesses reaffirmed their confidence and reinforced their commitment to deepening their business interests in Nigeria.

“While there are several crucial outcomes from the visit, I am excited to report that between President Biden and President Buhari, there is a perfect meeting of minds,” Shehu said.

“Both leaders also shared a common vision on democracy, human rights and the important role in Africa that Nigeria is playing. Nigeria is crucial to Biden and he seemed pleased that he found in President Buhari, an African role model. He held back nothing in showering encomiums upon him for especially sticking to two stipulated terms in office.

“With impressive accomplishments trailing the seven-day visit, President Buhari has wetted the ground for whoever will be the next President from May next year. It will be in the nation’s interest to build on where the current President stops”.