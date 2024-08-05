What Nigerians really want: An insight into the national wishlist

Nigerians are an eclectic bunch with a penchant for flair and flavour, humour and hustle. So, what exactly do we want? Considering the times we are in, join me and let us explore the heart’s desires of the average Nigerian, albeit with a cheeky twist.

Constant power supply:

First things first, ask any Nigerian what their number one wish is, and they’ll likely shout in unison: Up, Nepa! The national anthem might as well be rewritten to include a verse about constant electricity. After all, the daily battle with “Band A” (or whatever band you could be on these days) has created a generation of experts in the different inverter and generator technology, not to mention its impact on the cost of living expenses and overheads of businesses. Imagine a Nigeria where your phone battery never hits that dreaded 1 percent and you don’t have to schedule your entire life around the power supply. That sounds like heaven, right?

A corruption-free Utopia:

This resonates deeply with every Nigerian. We aspire for leaders who genuinely serve the people, who remain accountable and humble, fulfilling their campaign promises. We envision budgets that are transparent and honestly utilised, and a nation where merit, not bribes, determines success. We want the management of the cost of governance that acknowledges that the life of every Nigerian is as important as the leaders’. If Nigerians have to pay for the hard times, show us how you are doing the same. Do not make extravagant purchases like a new home for the Vice President, a new Presidential jet for the President, or new SUVs for the National Assembly. Don’t just pay lip service; show us. We want governance that’s as smooth as our pidgin English, as vibrant as our fashion, and as reliable as, well, let’s say, the sunrise. A corruption-free Nigeria is a utopia worth striving for, and perhaps one day it won’t just be the stuff of daydreams.

A national sports Renaissance:

So one athlete left the shores of Nigeria to contest in the Olympics but is unregistered! Our football team will be returning home soon. Naija is not just balanced! Nigerians want their football teams to be as indomitable as their spirit. They yearn for the glory days when the Super Eagles soared high and brought home trophies. Beyond football, they dream of excelling in every sport, from athletics to basketball, turning Nigeria into a global sporting powerhouse.

A functional healthcare system:

Nigerians dream of a healthcare system that really cares for the Nigerian. A system where hospitals are well-equipped, doctors are well-paid, well-trained, and patients receive quality care. One where doctors do not misdiagnose and where leaders do not misappropriate monies while they travel abroad for basic medical needs.

Uninterrupted water supply:

Picture a Nigeria where water flows freely from taps, 24/7. No more trekking to boreholes or relying on rainwater. Clean, uninterrupted water supply is a simple wish that would make a world of difference.

Gallop-free roads:

Dream of a world where bad roads are a myth. Nigerians fantasise about breezing through all roads like those in Lagos do on the Third Mainland Bridge without the ordeal of the many manoeuvres to escape the ridge, the ditch, or the gully during the daily commute. For them, bump-free roads are as mythical as the Loch Ness monster, but hope springs eternal.

Stable internet connection:

These days that our lives are situated on the World Wide Web, considering that Nigerians are among the most tech-savvy people on the planet with a knack for squeezing megabytes out of thin air. However, a stable, high-speed internet connection remains a national dream. Picture a Nigeria where buffering is a thing of the past and Zoom meetings don’t resemble an 1980s stop-motion cartoon. Bliss!

A flourishing entertainment industry:

Lastly, Nigerians want their Nollywood stars to shine even brighter on the global stage. They dream of blockbuster movies that compete with Hollywood and Bollywood and music that continues to dominate international charts. With the immense talent in Nigeria, this dream is already well on its way to becoming a reality.

The jollof rice supremacy:

Nigerians have one simple culinary desire: global recognition of Nigerian jollof as the supreme jollof. Forget about Ghanaian, Senegalese, or any other contender. The quest for jollof supremacy is a national mission, and one day, the world will bow to the superior taste of Nigerian jollof.

Global Naija recognition:

We want the world to recognise Nigeria’s contributions beyond stereotypes. Our tech gurus, our musical maestros, our literary legends—they deserve the spotlight. We’re not just the giants of Africa; we’re the unsung heroes of the globe, and it’s about time everyone knows it.

So, there you have it. Nigerians want what anyone would: a life of comfort, stability, and recognition for their unique contributions to the world. Is that too much to ask? In the meantime, they’ll keep hoping, praying, and—most importantly—laughing through it all, because if there’s one thing Nigerians have in abundance, it’s an indomitable sense of humour.

Ime Enang, Executive Director, BD Foundation: (BD Foundation is the development arm of BusinessDay Media and can be reached through [email protected])