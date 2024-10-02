What Nigerian dream should be -Sanni

Toyin Sanni, Executive Vice Chair at Leading PAN-African Investment Group, on Tuesday, emphasised the need to build a Nigerian dream that champions the development and success of the nation.

Sanni, said this at the Platform Nigeria 2024, with the theme, “Unlocking The Potential In Our Country”, in commemoration of the 64th Independence Day celebration in Lagos.

“Is there a Nigerian dream; in America, there is an institute in charge of the American dream, and their job is to study whether the American dream is growing or rescinding.

“Also, they consider what exactly can be done to make the American dream a reality for Americans. So the American dream is really a committed project.

“However, the Nigerian dream would be an image believed in the heart of every Nigerian to aspire to attain financial success,” she said.

According to her, the Nigerian dream should be about entrepreneurship, creativity, education and ultimately, the creation of a better present, and a better future for our children.

Sanni said that the Nigerian dream should envision a future where each generation surpassed the achievements of the last in terms of income, education and overall quality of life.

She said that despite the fact that America is a country that everybody envied for so many reasons, the government was still actively committed to making things better for its people.

Sanni said that the concept of a Nigerian dream was elusive.

“If it exists, it is likely tied to economic opportunities, social mobility and personal achievements, which is similar to the American dream, but shaped by the Nigerian unique challenges,” she said.

According to her, at the heart of the Nigerian dream pursuit, should be the tireless, relentless effort to overcome barriers, and create opportunities where none exists.

“Nigerians are constantly innovating and thriving to survive in a system that often seems designed to hold them back.

“The popular culture of multiple side hustles, is not just a trend; it is a reflection of how dogged an average Nigeria is, in the quest for economic independence and success, ” she said.

She expressed disappointment that Nigeria still lagged at the percentage level of Gross Domestic Product(GDP) in education, health and life expectancy, access to finance, and ICT penetration, among others, compared to its peers.

Sanni said that the primary objective of the government to its citizens was to prioritise their needs such as security, food security, social mobility, and education, above every other expenditure.

In his contribution, Charles Omole, Director-General, Institute For Police and Security Policy Research, charged Nigerians to change their mindsets to adapt to the technical solutions proffered to address the Nigerian problem.

Omole listed the mindsets for changes to include competitive mindset, entitlement, resistance to change, corruption tolerance, lack of civic engagement, and tribalism, among others.

Laoye Jaiyeola, Immediate Past Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, urged the government to cut down the cost of governance, and regulate the population, to meet the needs of the people.

Jaiyeola charged Nigerians to hold their governors accountable and use social media to add value to the nation.

In his welcome address, the Convener of the platform, Pastor Poju Oyemade, said that the solution to unlocking the potential of an organisation or a nation lay within it.

“If we are going to grow wealthy as a nation, we have to unlock the capital that grows within us as a nation,” Oyemade said.

