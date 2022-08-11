What Nigeria must do to check insecurity before 2023 polls – Bode George

Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has charged the Federal Government to address the problem of insecurity facing the country, to enable the 2023 general election hold as planned.

Briefing journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, George said with the advancement of technology, dealing with insecurity challenges facing the country should not pose a problem.

George noted that security of lives and property is the major assignment of any government in power, adding that if insecurity continues unchecked it may prevent political parties from going out to campaign, and hinder the electorate from going out to cast their vote, because it would be difficult to guarantee the safety of people going out to vote without being molested.

He, however, said that the spate of insecurity is a germane issue that must be addressed before the general election, so that, the election can be free and fair.

Speaking on the tantrum between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike supporters and the supporters of the party’s presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, he said every member of the party should see themselves as a part in the body of the party, just as he appealed to them to sheath their swords in the interest of the party.

George advised Wike to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, stressing that, he had encountered trying times in the party too, but did not quit the PDP.

According to him, “I have been a victim of mistake in the party, but I did not leave the party, if you lose, you don’t need to bring the roof down.

“If we don’t learn from activities of the past, how do we progress? We should bring the issues disturbing us within the party to an end; Nigerians are waiting for us.”

On the plan of the members of the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening insecurity in the country, George said such move was not necessary this time, urging them to turn whatever they have against him into issues to campaign against his party in 2023, instead.