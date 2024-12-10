We’ve reduced number of out-of-school children to 700,000 in Borno – Zulum

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State.

Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum has successfully reduced the number of out-of-school children from over 2.2 million to 700,000, representing a 70% reduction.

Governor Zulum made this statement during the inauguration of Government Secondary School Mairi by the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Ndiame Diop.

BusinessDay reports that Borno State Government over the past five years, had undertaken significant investments in education.

Speaking on the development, Governor Zulum highlighted that Government had constructed 104 schools, restored 2,931 classrooms and distributed millions of instructional materials to both basic and secondary schools across the State.

“We have built 104 schools, rehabilitated 2,931 classrooms and distributed free educational materials, including 20 million exercise books, 2 million textbooks, 15 million sets of school uniforms, 700,000 school bags, and millions of other learning tools,” Governor Zulum said.

The governor also emphasised the success of the school feeding programme which benefits 50,000 pupils annually, and an initiative providing 10,000 bicycles to ease mobility challenges for rural students.

In addressing out-of-school youths that have surpassed conventional school age, the administration prioritises Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“We have established five Vocational Enterprise Institutes, two Second-Chance Women/Girls Skills Entrepreneurship Schools and reactivated nine existing Vocational Training Centers. Our aim is to train approximately 5,000 artisans annually, empowering them with skills for self-reliance and addressing unemployment challenges”, the governor added.

The governor extended his gratitude to the World Bank for its instrumental role in supporting Borno State’s developmental efforts through projects such as the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), and Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL).

“These initiatives have significantly advanced the developmental strides of our state and we are deeply appreciative of the World Bank’s partnership and support,” he added.

Ndiame Diop, the World Bank Country Director, commended Borno State’s commitment to rebuilding its education sector, noting that the Bank had supported the construction of 41 secondary schools and the rehabilitation of 392 schools across the State.

“This school is a symbol of resilience, a beacon of hope, and a testament to rebuilding better in the wake of adversity. We are impressed by the state’s efforts and remain committed to supporting Governor Zulum’s vision”, Diop said.

Lawan Abba Wakilbe, Commissioner for Education, noted the transformation of Mairi Secondary School, which was earlier operated from a temporary site for nearly three decades until Governor Zulum’s intervention.

He further noted that through the AGILE project, the State Government aimed at enrolling 50,000 adolescent girls over the next four years.

In addition to Government Secondary School, Mairi, Governor Zulum and Diop inaugurated Government Girls’ Junior Day Secondary School, Molai and Government Day Secondary School, Gala-Mairi in Muna, Jere Local Government Area.

