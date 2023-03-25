We’ve expended huge investment on education in Ondo, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday disclosed that his administration has expended huge investment on education in the last six years, noting that education is one of the cardinal responsibilities of his administration.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH) held at the University main auditorium, however, said his administration at inception was alarmed with the deplorable condition of things in the University especially in terms of roads, buildings and other essential facilities connected to a conducive learning environment.

According to him, “this informed our resolve to change the narrative, by immediately commencing a gradual, radical and systematic implementation of the State Government’s Strategic Plan for the university.

“I am delighted to recall that within our 100 days in office, we facilitated the asphalt overlay of the first phase of the university road network and inaugurated same for use. We have also recently approved the construction of a 2.5 kilometre road network for the University which has achieved about 75 per cent level of completion.”

The governor stressed that as part of his administration’s intervention, he has released funds for the completion of some major building projects which were abandoned for almost a decade.

He said the projects completed include the University Senate Building, the University Library and the University Auditorium.

Akeredolu, therefore, declared his resolve to open up other similar abandoned projects which shall be completed in batches as the state’s finances improve and charged the graduands to go out and project, distil and exhibit the glowing tendencies that they have adopted while in school.

Earlier in his address, the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Akinbo Adesomoju, commended the Visitor to the University and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his non-relenting efforts at improving the institution through many interventions, especially in terms of infrastructural developments.

According to Adesomoju, the present administration has been able to complete several previously abandoned capital projects in the University including the Main Auditorium, development of internal road network among several others.

BusinessDay reports that a total of 982 graduands from six sets, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 sessions earned the University’s first degrees, while a total of 26 graduands made First Class.