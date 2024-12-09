We’ve completed 47 road projects in Ebonyi in 18 months – Nwifuru

Francis Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi state.

FRANCIS Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi State, has said that the State Government has constructed and completed 47 road projects in different parts of the State within one year and six months of his Administration.

Labachi Mbam, an Engineer and Commissioner for works in the State, announced this on behalf of the State Government at a Press Conference held at the Ministry of Works in Abakaliki.

Mbam described the completed roads as a significant turning point in the Nwifuru administration’s dedication to infrastructure development in the State.

He listed the road as, 1.2km mile 50 new layout internal road, Abakaliki, 2.1km main water works road with spurs, Ishielu, 7.23km section 2 Iziogo-Ndiokeda pipe production company road, 10km Ezillo -Ezzagu road, 11. 823km Oferekpe Agbaja internal road, 10.180km Obvudechi road, 12.239km and Okposi-Ojigwe road, among others.

He noted that many other roads were ongoing in different parts of the State in line with the Governor’s People Charter of Needs Manifesto in infrastructural development.

According to the commissioner, the state will soon commence the 2nd phase of the rehabilitation of internal roads in the state capital.

He added, “More so on the ongoing construction of a flyover at the popular Vanco junction at the centre of Abakaliki, the commissioner urged motorists and other road users to be patient and assured that the construction would be completed within 18 months in line with the project specification.

“Works are going on at Vanco junction. The potholes that are there are as a result of the construction works there.

“You don’t expect a road that is under construction to be made comfortable before it’s completion.

“Let me use this opportunity to inform the general public that by Wednesday this week, we are going to divert vanco.

“The road users will not be making use of that road anymore because we are introducing next stage of work there and that is the tunnel and we are going to start excavation from the design on the already existing road.

“So, we are going to let the public know about it and the announcement will soon start so that road users will begin to use other roads that are not close to that vanco place to get to their destinations. I want to appeal to the public to be patient with this government we are working to give Ebonyians the best”

