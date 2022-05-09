We’re not recruiting, CAC warns Nigerians

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has dismissed the publication that it is currently recruiting as false.

The commission in a statement on Monday warned that it is currently not carrying out any recruitment exercise. It said will communicate through the proper channel when it begins the exercise.

“The attention of the CAC has been drawn to a publication on Opera News, an online publication platform dated Saturday, April 23, 2022, in respect of the above.

Read also: Police Commission advocates recruitment of 20,000 constables annually

We wish to categorically state that the said information is false in its entirety as the Commission is currently not carrying out any recruitment exercise,” the statement read.

“We, therefore, advise the general public to disregard the news. As a responsible government agency, we wish to assure the general public that proper channels of communication shall be adopted whenever such an exercise is being carried out by the commission,” it added.