We’re committed to providing optimum returns to our customers — Wema Bank MD

Moruf Oseni, managing director/CEO of Wema Bank

Moruf Oseni, managing director/CEO of Wema Bank Plc, has restated the lender’s commitment to ensuring optimum returns and premium rewards to customers irrespective of location across the country.

Oseni pledged the commitment as the bank unveiled the fourth edition of its 5 for 5 Promo, a customer loyalty and reward initiative that has disbursed over N150 million to 2,378 Nigerians since its launch in 2021.

“We’re committed to providing optimum returns for our customers, and this initiative reflects that commitment.

“We have made it a duty and core value to provide optimum returns for our customers, and this commitment is evident in all that we do as a bank. ‘Optimum returns’ for Wema Bank is limitless which is why we continue to raise the bar and set new standards, innovating new and improved ways to provide a highly rewarding banking experience for our customers. It is this sense of duty to our customers that inspired the launch of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo”, Oseni said.

The MD said: “The past seasons of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo have been highly successful, but I can assure you that the coming season will be the biggest in 5 for 5 Promo history to date. Yet again, we are raising the bar, with more to win this season.”

According to the financial institution, starting October 1, 2024, customers who maintain a minimum monthly transaction of N5,000 via the ALAT app, Wema/ALAT card, or *945# USSD banking platform would be eligible for rewards, adding that “the promo provides a rewarding banking experience for customers.”