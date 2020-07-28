We’re committed to due process in public spending, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration places high premium on compliance to due process, probity and accountability in the management of public finances.

Sanwo-Olu said his government would not waiver in strengthening processes that would promote prudence and transparency in the expenditure of public revenue.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday at the swearing-in of newly appointed commissioners of the Lagos State Audit Service Commission.

With deep-rooted culture of professionalism already established in the Lagos public service, the Governor said the need to bring a corps of competent professional and thoroughbred auditors on board in all ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) could not be over emphasised.

This, Sanwo-Olu said, informed the need to appoint the commissioners based on their pedigrees and track records in their respective professional callings. He said the audit commissioners would be saddled with the responsibility of superintending over issues of recruitment, discipline, promotion and career management of audit staff and officers of the state government.

“The need for a corps of competent, professional and thoroughbred auditors in all our MDAs cannot be overemphasised. As an administration, we will continue to place high premium on probity, accountability and compliance with due process in the management of public funds. I congratulate the newly sworn in chairman and members of the Audit Service Commission for being considered worthy of the appointment to serve the government and people of Lagos.

“For the next five years, these professionals will be saddled with the responsibility of superintending over issues of recruitment, discipline, promotion and career management of audit staff and officers of the State government. As members of the commission, your responsibility is statutory and very crucial in determining the quality of service that will be delivered by auditors in the employment of the state public service.”

“The success in the discharge of your responsibility begins by ensuring a recruitment process that emphasises competence, professionalism and integrity. This must be complemented by a discipline and promotion regimes that are based on fairness justice and a reward process driven by quality of performance measured against set standards.”

Giving her vote of assurance, the Audit Service Commission chairman, Oluwatoyin Adegbuyi-Onikoyi, a retired permanent secretary, assured the governor that the members would give in their best to justify the confidence reposed in them.

She said the commission, in line with its vision to be a world-class audit organisation committed to excellence in public service, would focus on building a highly motivated workforce committed to professionalism, prudence and technical skills on audit policy issues.