WEMABOD signs MoU with Media Infrastructure Development

As part of their efforts to develop a modern shopping complex tagged “Super Mall”, in Akerele area of Surulere, Lagos, WEMABOD Estate Limited recently signed an agreement with Messrs Median Infrastructure Development Company.

Speaking at Western House Broad Street, Lagos, where the signing of the agreement took place, Managing Director of WEMABOD, Yemi Ejidiran described the proposed shopping mall as the one that will serve Lagos State.

Ejidiran also explained that the project is proposed to be a six-floor mall with two entrance/exit points and a delivery access, adding that the building has been oriented to enhance visibility from a far distance along Akerele Street.

“It is designed to be a landmark edifice with pharmacy stores, grocery stores, fashion boutiques, eateries/ restaurants, sports club, gymnasium, and cinema halls with ample parking spaces to cater to the patrons of the edifice.

“Other facilities include co-working spaces, roof top lounges/clubs, and electronic stores.

“The development is expected to commence before the end of the year and should be completed by the end of 2023,” he added.

In addition, WEMABOD director affirmed that the proposed shopping complex portends a good opportunity for residents in Surulere area to be able to have retail, entertainment activities in a decent environment.

In a related development, the ground breaking ceremony for the WEMABOD Ikoyi Crescent project, “Address Homes”, also took place at the construction site on Ikoyi Crescent.

The property comprises two non-contiguous plots of land located at the roundabout, which serves as the meeting point of Gerrard Road and Ikoyi Crescent, Lagos. The apartments are expected to be completed in eighteen months time.

Group Managing Director, Odua Group Investment Limited, Adewale Raji who spoke at the ground breaking ceremony, lauded the management of WEMABOD for the growth and transformation recorded over the years, having evolved from rent collecting company to a property development company.