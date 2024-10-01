Wema Bank to empower customers with N135m loyalty reward

Wema Bank, on Tuesday, launched the fourth season of its reward initiative, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo, with N135 million to be disbursed to customers across Nigeria.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is a loyalty scheme pioneered by the bank with the goal of rewarding a diverse range of customers for active loyalty to the brand, its products, and its offerings. The Promo selects winners from the bank’s pool of active and transacting customers, via thoroughly regulated live draws.

The bank in the last three seasons of the promo has disbursed N150 million to 2,378 Nigerians across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with 639 customers winning N31.500 million in Season One; 539 winning N31.850 million in Season Two, and 1,200 winning N90 million in the Third Season.

According to the bank, with a cash prize of N135 million spread across daily, weekly, monthly draws and a grand prize, Season Four of the Promo which kicked off on October 1, 2024, would be held over a 10-month period, rewarding 10 customers with N5,000 each in the daily draws, 50 customers with N5,000 each in the weekly draws and 131 customers with cash prizes ranging from N25,000 to N1,000,000 each in monthly draws—three winners of N1,000,000 each, eight Domiciliary winners of N250,000 each, 40 winners of N100,000 each and 80 winners of N25,000 each.

“To crown it all and for the first time, Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season Four, additionally presents a special grand prize, where one lucky customer will win N5 million at the end of the 10-month Promo.

Moruf Oseni, Wema Bank’s managing director/CEO, expounded on the lender’s vision for the new season. According to him, “We launched the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo with the goal of rewarding our customers for their active loyalty to Wema Bank and our offerings. As a bank on a mission to empower lives through innovation, we have consistently innovated, refining requirements to enable more inclusion and increasing rewards to generate more impact on the lives and businesses of our customers”, Oseni said.

