Wema Bank appoints two female directors

Wema Bank Plc has appointed two independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s approval.

The two new female directors are Oluwayemisi Olorunshola and Bolarin Okunowo. They are said to be bringing a wealth of corporate experience and more gender diversity to the leading digitally-driven financial institution.

Olorunshola is an experienced Supply Chain professional with a cumulative 25 years of experience as a business associate in a multinational organisation and a business manager. She obtained her first degree in Education & Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; a Master of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University in the United States of America.

She is a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars and a chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management.

Bolarin Okunowo is a seasoned business leader and finance specialist with over 17 years of experience in investment banking and financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, real estate, and hospitality.

She is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Chemical and Allied Products Plc, a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria Plc. Before her appointment at CAP Plc, Okunowo served as the immediate past Managing Director/CEO of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of UACN. Before joining the UACN Group, she was the Head of Energy & Infrastructure Finance at Stanbic IBTC Capital, responsible for the oil and gas, power, and infrastructure debt finance portfolio.

She is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom and a Master’s degree in Information Systems from the London School of Economics.

Commenting on the appointments, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise, said: “We warmly welcome the new appointees as they put the experiences garnered over the years to good use on the Board. Their appointments affirm our commitment to gender diversity, and we are positive that they will play crucial roles in our quest of becoming Nigeria’s most dominant digital banking platform.