Wellness during the Christmas holiday

Titi, a kind-hearted schoolteacher in her late 40s, had always been the heart of the Ikeja Christmas festivities. She organised carol-singing events, organised finger foods for the community, and dressed as Mrs. Pepeye for the annual Christmas Eve party. But this year, Titi’s usual sparkle was dimmed.

Six months earlier, she had been diagnosed with heart disease, and her cardiologist had warned her to avoid stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle to prevent further complications. Titi’s diagnosis had been a wake-up call. For years, she had neglected her health by skipping meals during her busy teaching days, overindulging in holiday treats, and brushing off regular exercise. The result was a weakened heart, and the thought of her favorite holiday activities being restricted filled her with sorrow.

As December began, she made a firm decision: this Christmas would be different. She wanted to embrace the season not just with joy but with wellness, proving to herself and others that physical health could coexist with holiday cheer. With determination in her heart, Titi began her journey of mindful celebration. The first step was reevaluating her festive menu. Titi had always prided herself on her rich, buttery recipes, but she knew it was time for a healthy diet. She spent hours researching recipes that were both delicious and nutritious. Her small chops now included whole grain flour and less sugar, and she replaced heavy cream with Greek yogurt in her famous pie. To her surprise, the new versions turned out just as delightful, earning praise from her friends and neighbours during the annual bake sale.

Next, Titi focused on staying active. The cold season often tempted her to stay bundled up indoors, but she realised the importance of regular exercise for her heart. She began with short morning walks around Ikeja city mall, gradually building up to longer treks through the buildings.

On weekends, she organised community aerobics and skipping sessions, cleverly turning physical activity into joyful bonding experiences. The laughter and environment lifted her spirits, making exercise feel less like a chore and more like a celebration. Despite her efforts, Titi sometimes struggled with moments of doubt and fatigue.

One evening, as she sat by her corridor, she confided in her best friend, Funke. “What if I’m not strong enough to keep this up?” she asked, her voice trembling. Funke took her hand and said, “Titi, you’re not just taking care of your heart for yourself. You’re showing everyone in Ikeja that it’s never too late to make a change. We’re all here to support you.”

Encouraged by Funke’s words, Titi continued her efforts. She joined an online support group for people managing heart disease, where she shared her story and learned from others’ experiences. The group became a source of strength, offering advice, recipes, and heartfelt encouragement. Titi also scheduled regular check-ins with her cardiologist, who was thrilled with her progress and praised her commitment.

As Christmas Eve approached, Titi decided to combine her love for the holiday with her newfound advocacy for health. She planned a “Heart-Healthy Holiday Feast” at the community center, inviting everyone in Ikeja to join. The event featured a spread of wholesome dishes, a talk from a local nutritionist, and a gentle yoga session to promote relaxation. Some residents were hesitant at first, but Titi’s enthusiasm was contagious, and the event turned out to be a resounding success.

The highlight of the evening was when Titi stood before the crowd, her cheeks rosy from the cold and her eyes shining with emotion. “This year,” she began, “I’ve learnt that taking care of our health doesn’t mean giving up what we love. It means finding new ways to cherish the things that matter most. I hope we can all carry this spirit of wellness into the New Year.” Applause filled the hall as Titi’s words resonated with everyone. From young children nibbling on fruit salads to elders savouring the roasted bole and fish, the feast was a celebration of both Christmas and the gift of good health.

On Christmas morning, Titi woke to a wonderland and the distant sound of carolers brought a smile to her face. As she sipped her heart-friendly peppermint tea, she felt a deep sense of gratitude. The past months had been challenging, but they had also been transformative.

Titi had rediscovered the true essence of Christmas…, which are love, resilience, and the joy of giving, not just to others but also to herself. As the church bells rang out across ikeja, signaling the start of Christmas Day, Titi bundled up and stepped outside. She was greeted by group of neighbours, all ready for a brisk holiday walk through the streets. Together, they set off, their laughter echoing through the crisp air, a testament to the power of community, determination, and a heart full of hope.

