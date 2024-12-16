We’ll work with FG to achieve $1trn economy by 2030 – mobile money agents

The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) has declare its resolve to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other relevant stakeholders in order to achieve the Federal Government’s Agenda of boosting the Country’s economy to the tune of $1 trillion by 2030.

Adeyemo Yusuf, National Vice President of AMMBAN, while speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital through a statement made available to journalists, reported that Oti Obiroha, Acting President of AMMBAN, made the pledge during a visit to the National Assembly, Abuja, calling for collaborations of all stakeholders in the course of raising the economy base.

Obiroha promised to support the apex bank and Federal Government’s Agenda as part of efforts to catalyse Nigeria’s economic development and enhance financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

BusinessDay reports that Association, which is led by Obiroha, was received by Eze Inwanchu Eze, Chairman of the House Committee on Banking and Ancillary Institutions, who moved a motion on Point of Sale (PoS) matters in the National Assembly at a meeting held to focuse on the state of Point of Sale [POS] business and its impacts on the economy.

Maintaining that digital financial services drive financial inclusion to the last mile, the acting president expressed AMMBAN’s commitment to working with stakeholders to improve the sector.

He told the Federal legislator of the Association’s efforts to combat human identity theft and mitigate fraud in the industry, using the Agent Joint Task Force (AJTF) with support from Security Agencies and Telecom Service providers.

Obiroha lauded the National Assembly for discussing the POS business, highlighting its contribution to the economy, including employment opportunities for over 1.5 million Nigerians and billions of dollars in investments.

‘’AMMBAN and the National Assembly will work together to address challenges in the POS industry and drive financial inclusion.The meeting highlighted the importance of digital financial services in driving financial inclusion. The discussion emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to enhance the federal government’s agenda for a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

‘’Hon. Eze and Okafor promised to support the sector with proper legislative policies under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. They also promised to support the sector with proper legislative policies to improve the lives of Nigerians. The lawmaker appreciated AMMBAN’s proactive approach and commitment to making the industry better for FinTech, investors, agents, and consumers’’, the statement partly read.

