Dikko Umaru Radda, the governor of Katsina State, has vowed that the state government will not seek out terrorists in the forest for negotiation.

The Governor made this known during a community empowerment program at Jibiya Local Government Area of the State.

“We will not seek out terrorists in the forest to negotiate. However, if they voluntarily surrender, renounce violence, and choose to become law-abiding citizens, we are open to reintegrating them into the society,” Radda said.

The Governor praised the N50 million foods and financial empowerment for youths, aged women, and less privileged, powered by a member representing Jibiya Constituency at the State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders in the area.

The Governor likened the empowerment program to the State’s Government welfare vision for vulnerable citizens.

“Currently, the State’s daily feeding program for the Ramadan supports 72,000 individuals daily, with projections to feed approximately 2.2 million people before the end of Ramadan,” the Governor explained.

The Governor equally commended local stakeholders, including the Jibia Local Government Chairman and security agencies, for their ongoing efforts in maintaining regional peace.

Addressing the remaining forest-dwelling bandits, the Governor stated, “If you are ready to surrender and abandon your criminal activities, we are ready to receive you.”

Governor Radda, however, reiterated the Government’s fundamental belief that leadership is about collective efforts, suing for the importance of unity, and shared responsibility in addressing complex societal challenges.

During the event, Nasir Daura, the speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, commended lawmaker Yusuf, for the empowerment support to the less privileged, while assuring the citing the attendance of the state Assembly commitment to support vulnerable persons.

Similarly, Hon. Yusuf explained that the program was designed to arrest the hardships experienced by youth, women and vulnerable citizens during the month of Ramadan.

The event was marked by the attendance of the Members of the State Executive Members, State Legislators, and party chieftains in the area.

