We’ll no longer dialogue with criminals, we need EU’s support – Badaru

The European Union (EU), on Tuesday said that it was prepared to help Nigeria against Boko Haram’s kidnapping, banditry, and insurgency, emphasising the importance of the Niger Delta’s security as the nation’s main source of income.

Samuela Isopi, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, revealed this to the defence ministers during a courtesy visit at Ship House in Abuja.

Isopi said, “The EU is committed to ensuring that Nigeria overcomes the issues of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and Boko Haram.”

The northeast and Lake Chad basin, which have been devastated by Boko Haram extremists, the Niger Delta, where the government receives its income from oil and gas, and maritime security were the three key geographic areas that the EU was concerned about, she continued.

She said that the EU would increase military assistance to put an end to the insurgency in Nigeria.

Speaking previously, the Nigeria’s minister of defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, stated that the federal government was no longer able to address the issue of national insecurity and other growing security crises by dialogue with criminals.

The minister stated that numerous states had failed to get results with it in the past, which is why the decision was made.

In the fight against insecurity, he also demanded that the EU provide greater intelligence and equipment support, claiming that this was done before the current administration.

According to Badaru, the EU must assist Nigeria in its struggle by working together to implement preventative and curative measures that will bring an end to the country’s issue.

He said that in order to put a stop to the insurgency in the northeast and other forms of criminal activity throughout the nation, Nigeria need military assistance in the areas of intelligence sharing and equipment.

”dialogue with bandits was not the option in resolving the crisis as many states have tried it and failed,” Badaru said

In order to resolve the situation, he asked for increased EU assistance in the form of equipment and intelligence sharing.

Speaking to the delegates, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, stated that Nigeria required the assistance of the EU in the areas of personnel training, intelligence sharing, and the provision of cutting-edge equipment to combat the insecurity that afflicted the nation.

He restated that the EU could support Nigeria in its fight against criminality by providing early warnings before crimes were committed and exchanging intelligence with the Nigerian military.

“We need to be proactive and preventive in the fight against all forms of criminalities in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that by identifying practical solutions, the European Union might aid in bolstering and supporting Nigeria’s security forces.