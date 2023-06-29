We’ll double our pace at development, says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde has restated the resolve of his administration to double its pace at development across the state.

Makinde stated this on Wednesday while playing host to Muslim leaders in government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The governor, who appreciated the Muslim community in Oyo State for standing by his administration during his first tenure, promised to name new appointees soon.

“First, I want to thank the Almighty for keeping all of us up until this moment; for us to witness another Sallah.

“About three months ago, we were all still out there campaigning and some people tried to sow the seed of division by introducing religion into the politics in Oyo State. But thankfully, they failed as our people did not listen to them, and we have a united Oyo State.

“We are all here celebrating another Sallah. So, I use this opportunity to greet my brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith for standing by this administration and also to wish them many more Sallah.”

While appreciating members of his cabinet for their contributions to the success of his administration during the first term, the governor implored everyone to play their part to make Oyo State better and more united.

“Our people are expectant and they want us to move as fast as possible and we have started. The structure of government will start taking shape in days. So, our people should not despair or think we are moving slowly this time around. No, we are not. We will even double our pace.”

Earlier, Taofeek Arapaja, the PDP deputy national chairman (South), thanked the governor for empowering the people of the state and executing laudable projects.