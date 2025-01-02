We’ll deliver key infrastructure projects in 2025, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of the state that his administration would be committed to making life better for the people by deliver critical infrastructure projects in the new year.

He said as a governor, he would work twice as hard, smart, and fast to ensure that his administration delivers service to the people quicker, faster, and better in the year 2025.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Wednesday during the New Year Special Service and Prayer held simultaneously at the Chapel of Christ The King and State House Mosque in Lagos House, Marina.

Speaking during the event attended by members of the state executive council and religious leaders, Sanwo-Olu thanked God for showing up and seeing Lagos residents through 2024.

He said together with members of his cabinet and government officials, he would not disappoint Lagos residents in 2025 and beyond. He assured that they would discharge their individual and collective energy positively to serve the people of Lagos State.

He said: “We have to be positive. We have to leave the baggage and challenges of 2024 behind us and see a new life. We have to open a new dawn and a new chapter. I am convinced that indeed 2025 would be far better than 2024 in all areas of endeavours.

“The action we would be taking this year as your leader and governor is to work twice as hard. We would work twice as smart and fast to ensure that we deliver service to people quicker, faster, and better.

“We will do a better job in 2025. In the first month of this year, we have projects to commission. We have projects to hand over to the citizens of Lagos State. We have roads and schools to build. We have hospitals to complete. We have opportunities to give to the vulnerable and less privileged in our society.”

In a related development, Sanwo-Olu, in his address during the Greater Lagos Countdown 2025 Fiesta held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island on Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, said 2025 would be a year of togetherness, bold ambitions, new beginnings, and shared prosperity.

He said: “This government will work for you. We will see you bigger and better in the year 2025, and I want to say to you that for as long as we remain in government, we will be with you.

“The year 2025 would be a year of togetherness. It would be a year of new beginnings for us. It will be a year of better things happening to each and every one of us. It would be a year that we will see glory, honour, and transformation in our country and state.”

During the fiesta, which lasted for about seven hours and was attended by tens of thousands of Lagosians, the iconic TBS came alive as Nigerian music heavyweights, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Adekunle Gold, Niniola, Olamide, Adewale Ayuba, Runtown, Bnxn and 9ice, among others, trilled fans with unforgettable performances during the Greater Lagos Countdown to usher in the New Year.

The event, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, brought together music lovers from across the state for a night of electrifying entertainment and unity.

The Greater Lagos Countdown 2025 was celebrated simultaneously across the five divisions of the state—Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe—ensuring a memorable start to the New Year for all Lagosians.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

