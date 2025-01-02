We’ll continue to provide palliatives to cushion hardship in Bauchi – Bala

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday said that he would continue to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of the hardship and work towards finding lasting solutions.

This was contained in a New Year Goodwill Message signed by the Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor and made available to newsmen in the State.

The Goodwill Message read, “I congratulate the good people of Bauchi State for overcoming the myriad of challenges in the year 2024. As a people, we have remained steadfast in the face of economic hardship that has made life unbearable. It is our trust in God and sustained prayers that made it possible for us to weather the storm. I would like to appeal for your continued patience and perseverance. On our part as a Government.

“It is gratifying to note that inspite of the paucity of funds, we have not relented in our drive towards the provision of infrastructural and Social facilities, especially in the areas of Roads Reconstruction, Mass Housing, Urban Renewal and Education. We have also recorded significant strides in reviving Agriculture, Economic Empowerment and Youth Development.

“Let me assure you that as a Government, we will continue to improve on our performance and push the frontiers of progress for socio-economic and political development of our dear State. To this end, we will continue to deepen consultation, stake-holding and community engagement which are essential for good governance.

“This stakeholder ownership will emphasize the rights and obligations of the citizens. For emphasis also, we consider it the inalienable right of the people to hold Government accountable to the tax payer. We will also strive to honour the maxim of being our brothers’ keepers and to demonstrate, in word and in deed, that ours is a caring government that recognizes the voter beyond the Election Day.

Governor Bala Mohammed however appealed for the prayers, co-operation and understanding of the traditional, religious leaders, stakeholders and politicians across party affiliations for peace, tranquility and prosperity to continue to reigning supreme in Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole.

