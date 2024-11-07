We’ll announce winner of gov’ship election on Saturday — INEC

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that it will announce whoever the people of Ondo State have chosen as their governor on the day of election without any delay.

Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of the Commission, made the promise on Wednesday while monitoring the 2024 Ondo State Mock Accreditation Exercise across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

Yakubu, who appealed to political parties, candidates, and supporters to maintain peace during November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State, said; “my appeal to political parties always is that we should maintain the peace that exists in the state. We are doing our best as the electoral commission, and others should also do their best, particularly the political parties and the candidates.

“I once again appeal to political parties, candidates, and their supporters to ensure that we maintain the peace that will enable us to deploy in good time, conclude the process in good time, and announce whoever the people of Ondo State have chosen as their governor on Saturday.”

The INEC chairman, who said the mock accreditation exercise was part of the Commission’s preparation, said if the parties and their supporters could maintain peace it would enable the Commission to conduct free and fair election.

He said, “We will ensure that all the polling unit open on time so that voters will not come and wait for INEC officials and materials. We have test the integrity of the machine, is not the matter of deploy early but also accredit early.

“We are doing our best as Electoral Commission and other should also do their best particularly political parties and the candidate.”

Share