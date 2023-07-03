We’ll address challenges faced by private investors – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured the business community that his administration will address challenges faced by private investors.

The president also assured investors of his government’s commitment to policy consistency and better business climate to attract investment.

He spoke while receiving a delegation of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) led by Zoe Yujnovic , the global upstream director, at the State House, Abuja, saying he welcomed the SPDC’s offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector. The president added that such investments were needed now more than ever, to enable the government to meet its obligations.

Tinubu recalled that attracting fresh investments was “a promise I made personally to Nigerians. Whatever it takes, I will fulfil that promise to Nigerians.”

He reiterated that Nigeria was ready for business, assuring the Shell management and other investors of his administration’s willingness to maintain an open-door policy and address their concerns.

“We are open for business. We are serious. I give you the assurance of consistency in policy,” he said.

The president also assured that his government was removing all forms of bottlenecks in order to ensure Nigeria becomes an attractive investment destination.

Addressing the president earlier, Yujnock applauded what she described as “incredibly strong start” of the Tinubu presidency and expressed optimism that the “bold” steps taken by the government would renew Nigeria’s pride of place as an investment destination.

Yujnock said SPDC was willing to ramp up investment in the country especially in the areas of gas and deep-water assets by pumping in billions of dollars.

She said Nigeria remains a strategic investment country for the company in view of the long history between the two entities and the prospects held by the county’s oil and gas sector.