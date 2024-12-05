Wealth changes among the top 10 richest men in Q3 2024

As of Q3 2024, the wealth of the top 10 richest men in the world has undergone significant fluctuations, with their combined wealth reaching approximately $1.71 trillion. An increase of 1.18% from $1.69 trillion in Q2 2024
Elon Musk experienced a notable increase, growing his wealth by 8.66%. Larry Ellison also saw a substantial rise, with an increase of 15.24%.
Conversely, Jeff Bezos faced a decrease of 7.71%, while Bernard Arnault’s wealth declined by 4.15%. Mark Zuckerberg achieved a solid increase of 11.26%, and Warren Buffett’s wealth grew by 11.41%.
However, both Larry Page and Sergey Brin saw their fortunes decline, with decreases of 10.26% and 10.32%, respectively. Amancio Ortega entered the list with a wealth of $128.6 billion. Steve Ballmer also faced a decline of 8.31%.
In addition to these changes, Bill Gates reported a significant drop in his wealth, falling 20.81%, which brought his total down to $106.3 billion and placed him in the 13th position on the list.
According to the Forbes Billionaires List, here are the top 10 richest men in the world worth $1.71 tn combined in Q3 2024 as of October 3
Elon Musk – $261.0 bn
Larry Ellison – $203.6 bn
Jeff Bezos – $199.8 bn
Bernard Arnault – $184.9 bn
Mark Zuckerberg – $198.7 bn
Warren Buffett – $142.7 bn
Larry Page – $137.1 bn
Sergey Brin – $131.1 bn
Amancio Ortega – 128.6bn
Steve Ballmer – $122.5 bn
