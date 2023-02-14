We will surpass Kogi’s 2023 budget target – KGIRS Chairman

The Chairman, Kogi State Board of Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), Sule Enehe has assured that the agency would achieve 100 percent of the estimated 2023 Budget target.

Enehe, who had been the acting chairman, now the substantive chairman, gave the assurance at a press conference and interactive session with journalists in his office, Monday in Lokoja.

Governor Yahaya Bello had presented an estimated budget of N172.1billion for 2023 fiscal year, and set revenue target for KGIRS.

Enehe disclosed that the KGIRS had put machinery in place plug all loopholes leading to revenue losses as observed in the state, pointing out that the target would be met and surpassed.

He equally promised that when fully activated, the internal revenue accruing to the state would be better enhanced.

He said: “KGIRS intends to bring in more persons into the tax net, as many businesses are yet to be captured, thereby leading to loss of revenue.

“KGIRS had motivated its staff with improved salary and welfare packages who are ever ready to perform effectively. Regular promotion, other welfare packages for staff have served as a boost for improved revenue generation.

“Under my leadership, the service would surpass the state’s internally generated revenue of the previous year and exceed the 2023 target.”

He explained that the state did not have the issue of multiple taxation, describing the notion by people as “misinformation.”

He however, assured that the agency was working to checkmate the activities of illegal revenue collectors, leading to what many misconstrued as double taxation, adding that he has resolved to reposition the KGIRS towards better service delivery.

”We are not where we need to be. We are however, overhauling our area offices and re-energising them towards improved service delivery.

”These and many other efforts are on going to improve the internally generated revenue of the state.

“KGIRS is seriously engaging on sensitisation of the public on the need to be aware of legal taxes and revenue expected to be paid in the state,” he said.

He called on illegal tax collectors in the state who are always dragging the name of the KGIRS in the mud to desist or face the consequences of their action.