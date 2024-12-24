We will harness private-sector expertise to deliver projects – ICRC boss

Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC)

…Sends greetings to staff, others at Yuletide

Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, director-general, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), has said that the vision of the commission in 2025 would be to solidify Nigeria’s infrastructure framework by deploying innovative financing models and harnessing private-sector expertise to deliver projects that transform lives and drive economic resilience.

Ewalefoh made the projection in a release he personally signed to greet staff of the Commission, partners, stakeholders, and Nigerians in general.

The DG, who used the medium to express his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving him the opportunity to serve in his present capacity, also listed his achievements so far.

“As we celebrate the holiday season and prepare for a new year, I wish to extend warm greetings to our partners, stakeholders, and all Nigerians. This year has been transformative for the ICRC. Together, we have worked tirelessly to accelerate infrastructure development and bridge the nation’s infrastructure gap through innovative Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs,” he said.

The GD further said: “It is important to recognise and commend the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His unwavering dedication to delivering a new Nigeria has set the nation on a path of remarkable transformation. Under his administration, we are witnessing deliberate efforts to build a stronger economy, develop robust infrastructure, create meaningful jobs for our youths, and implement policies that foster inclusivity and sustainable development. President Tinubu’s forward-thinking initiatives have not only rekindled hope in Nigeria’s future but have also positioned the country as a beacon of progress in Africa.

“With the charge from Mr. President upon my appointment, under my leadership, the Commission has achieved key milestones, including streamlining processes to deliver PPP approvals in record time, fostering inter-agency collaboration, and attracting private-sector investments to projects critical to national development. Notably, we have introduced reforms to ensure PPP projects deliver optimal value, strengthen investor confidence, and guarantee economic growth.”

According to him, “On behalf of the ICRC, I thank you for your partnership and unwavering support since my appointment in July. Let us continue to work together to realise a future where infrastructure development uplifts every Nigerian.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Mr. President for the confidence reposed in me through my appointment as Director-General. I assure him of my unwavering commitment to diligently execute my duties in alignment with his Renewed Hope Agenda, which is delivering uncommon transformation across Nigeria. Wishing you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year.”

Share