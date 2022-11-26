We will deploy over 3,000 foot soldiers in Kogi to monitor 2023 election – Bello

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State has disclosed that over 3,000 foot soldiers will be deployed to monitor the election in the 21 local government areas of Kogi State for 2023 election.

Bello explained that at least 10 foot soldiers will monitor each ward.

This is also as the governor said that he would deliver the state massively to the All Progressive Congress (APC) come 2023 general election.

Bello stated this in Lokoja on Wednesday at the inauguration of 46 campaign vehicles donated to the party by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka.

The 46 vehicles were later distributed to the campaign coordinators, Local government chairmen of APC and other critical stakeholders in the quest to ensure victory for Bola Ahmed Tinubu /Kashim Shetima in the coming election.

The vehicles were donated to enhance the movement of the stakeholders to campaign vigorously in all nook and crannies of Kogi State for the Tinubu/Shetima joint presidential ticket.

Represented by Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, his Chief of Staff, Bello stated that the APC has done well in Kogi State and is determined to win the election and deliver Kogi to APC, Tinubu/Shetima.

The governor noted the many legacies of the present administration littered across the State, adding that APC has done very well and the citizens will not want to go back to Egypt and rather work for the party.

Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, the deputy national publicity secretary, explained that the donation of the vehicles is to ensure that members of the campaign council penetrate the grassroots for the Presidential election, adding that a total of 46 vehicles were donated to the party in all the 21 local government areas of Kogi State to enable them to kickstart campaigns.

Ajaka pledged that more vehicles would be donated to women and Youth wings of the party very soon respectively.

He equally pointed out that the Tinubu/Shettima project is open every one to participate and campaign for APC in all elections in 2023.