We Will Also ‘Commission’ Oyo-Odo-Ogun- Iseyin Road on Behalf of President Buhari ,  Iseyin Youths Threaten

Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (EFI), a socio-cultural group based in Iseyin, Oyo State, has threatened to emulate youths of Ondo State who derided the State government by ‘commissioning’ an abandoned road in the State on behalf of the governor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The group said it was ready to mobilize youths of the town to the collapsed road to protest and ‘commission’ the road despite its state of abandonment, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement made available to newsmen after the group’s monthly meeting at Iseyin on Saturday, the Director of Publicity, Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin, Segun Fasasi said the group had to resort to such decision to further call attention of the President and the concerned government agencies to the road.

“We have sent delegation to Abuja from Iseyin through our ‘mother’ association. Iseyin Development Union (IDU), to interface with the Minister for Works, Babatunde Fasola, we have sponsored special media focus on the road so many times, we have tried to use politics to no avail, all we are left with is to go to this road with multitude of youths from Iseyin to protest and ‘commission’ the road on behalf of President Buhari like some youths did recently at Ondo State.

“Many businesses have collapsed because of the abandoned road, so many lives have been lost, so many hopes buried on this road, why can’t the federal government do something about it all the while?”

Oyo-Odo-Ogun-Iseyin road has suffered neglect for over thirty years while the Odo-Ogun bridge that has killed many because of its precarious condition along the road was reported to be over fifty years old without repair.

Brace Up to arrest, prosecute killers of rape victims, “Oko oloyun” others in Oyo state —AD guber candidate, Alao tells Makinde

Following the killing of innocent souls by unknown gunmen in the last one year, governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2019 general elections , Hakeem Alao, has urged Oyo state government to set actions in motion to investigate and bring to book, killers of those who have been killed.

It will be recalled that a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan, Babatunde Oreitan and a traditional medicine specialist, Fatai Yusuf also known Oko Oloyun, were killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen in January this year. Yusuf was killed a few days after Oreitan’s murder.

Barakat Bello and Azeezat Shomuyiwa were also murdered a few days ago by unknown persons in Akinyele local government area of the state. The killing of Bello and Shomuyiwa occurred few days after some unknown gunmen stormed some villages in Akinyele, killing no fewer than three villagers.

Perpetrators of these heinous crimes are yet to be arrested and prosecuted.

However, reacting to these killings of innocent citizens in the state, Alao insisted that arrest and prosecution of the killers of these innocent citizens will demonstrate that the Makinde led government is truly a serious one.

In a statement made available to journalists on Saturday by his Media Aide, Omotayo Iyanda, he said that it is worrisome that crime rate is increasing in the state despite the huge financial investment and promises made by this administration to secure lives and property of people of the state.

The AD guber Candidate in 2019 in Oyo state maintained that Makinde should realize that public administration is a serious business and for serious-minded people and not for those that will gloss over issues and surround themselves with the people that lack creative ideas.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the Oyo State Government under Seyi Makinde and the Oyo State House of Assembly to speedily set action (s) in motion to investigate and bring to book those perpetrating the rape and murder cases in the state, particularly those of Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf Oko Oloyun, Barakat Bello and the murdered villagers at Pade, Akinyele Local Government, to demonstrate that the Makinde led government is truly a serious one.

“In a week, within an interval of days, a young undergraduate of a college in Ibadan named Barakat Bello was killed in the city after she was raped. The uproar about the killing of the farmers at Pade Village, Akinyele Local Government, allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen, had not settled down before the news of the callous murder of the young lady hit the airwaves.

“Months back, perhaps barely seven months into this administration of Seyi Makinde, two prominent sons of this state, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ona-Ara Local Government and Alhaji Fatai Yusuf Oko Oloyun, were murdered in cold blood.

“As briefly noted above, several fire incidents, including those of Akesan and Ogunpa markets, have also happened in less than one year of this administration. These are crimes and disasters too many in a short period of time. It is, therefore, a bewilderment that no concrete action, till date, has been taken by Makinde administration to address these disasters and crimes, let alone investigating them and bringing the culprits to book.

“Let Governor Seyi Makinde realize that public administration is a serious business and for serious-minded fellow not for fellow that will gloss over issues and surround himself/themselves with the people that lack creative ideas or the aides that would not be allowed to exhibit their skills and talents to function well to move the state forward”.