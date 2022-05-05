We run a financially credible government- Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Lagos is a financially credible government and has never defaulted in loan repayment and other responsibilities to lenders.

Sanwo-Olu made the observation when the management of Parallex Bank Limited led by its managing director, Olufemi Bakre, visited him at Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the state government is open to doing business with any financial institutions, stressing that his administration will continue to encourage all players without giving anyone an undue advantage over others.

He said his government was service-driven and would remain committed to improving the quality of life, provision of security of lives and properties, and a friendly environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are open to doing additional businesses with any of the financial institutions. Lagos will continue to be a major player in the public sector space and we are disciplined because we never default on all our responsibilities in terms of repayment and others. So, I am very sure that we are a credible creditor to banks,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also received the management of the LOTUS Bank Limited led by its managing director, Kafilat Olaoye, also Marina.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, he said his administration was embarking on different developmental projects to create value for the residents.

He said his government would continue to collaborate with partners and stakeholders in the private sector who want to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

Managing director/CEO, Parallex Bank Limited, Olufemi Bakre commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s strides.

He said his bank was ready to partner with the government to finance some state developmental projects like the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The managing director of LOTUS Bank Limited, Kafilat Olaoye, also said her organisation was ready to partner with the state government in developmental projects.