We increased passport fees to enhance quality, faster process – NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says the recently announced increase in international passport fees is to enhance quality, faster process and access.

Ibrahim Mohammed, NIS comptroller in Adamawa, stated this on Monday in Yola, at the inauguration of an exercise to sensitise the people of the state to the increase in the fee.

Mohammed told the gathering that, with effect from September 1, applicants within Nigeria will pay N50,000 for a 32-page passport booklet with five-year validity, an increase from the previous N35,000 fee.

He said the 64-page passport booklet with ten years of validity will cost N100,000, up from N70,000.

Mohammed, however, added that applicants abroad will not be affected by the upward review.

Justifying the government’s decision, the comptroller said: “This is a new enhanced passport with better durability and quality, aligning with international standards.

“It has fingerprints and with that, it is difficult to be faked or tampered with, unlike the old one”, he said.

He advised those intending to acquire/renew their passports to apply online or visit NIS offices. Mohammed cautioned them against patronising agents to avoid being duped.

He urged religious leaders to sensitise their followers to the development, adding that any applicant before the deadline would be charged the old rate.

He said the service would also extend the awareness to local government areas, starting with Mubi.

Joel Manzo and Aliyu Iya, representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim Council, Adamawa, respectively, appreciated NIS for the enlightenment and assured taking down the message to their followers.