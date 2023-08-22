We have the political-will to address hunger in Nigeria -Agric Minister
The newly inaugurated Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, is optimistic that Tinubu led administration has the political will to address issues of food insecurity, flood among other problems bedevilling the agriculture sector.
Kyari, who resumed office in Abuja on Monday, said that the target of this team is not only to secure and feed Nigeria but also to export food which the country has the potential to achieve.
“We know the challenge that we face now; hunger is one of our big problems in this country. When I say need, it also means food security challenges and insecurity is one of them; flooding is another, and there are other issues.
“For me and my colleague, the Minister of State, and even state governors, the biggest hope is the political will driven by President Bola Tinubu.
“We have a big challenge, but it is not insurmountable. Our target is not only to secure and feed the country but also to export food which we have that potential, and is just there,” he said.
In his remark, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, who accompanied the Ministers to the Ministry, said Nigeria need a sustainable long and medium-term plan to address food insecurity.
For him, there is a need for governments at all levels to invest in commercial agriculture while adopting modern agricultural techniques such as irrigation, green technology and others.
Read also Zero hunger governance for Nigeria.
“What we are doing now, providing palliatives to Nigerians, will never solve our problems because these are shorter terms solutions; we must look for medium and longer-term sustainable solutions that will address the issue of insecurity, food insecurity in Nigeria.
“Therefore, the only alternative we have is to invest in commercial agriculture, modern agriculture, irrigated agriculture, green technology, emerging technology and so on; that is the only solution.
“Our population is growing in quick geometrical ratio while our food supply is dwindling; unless something is being done, we shall never get rid of these problems”, he said.
📞📞📞Some Auction Vehicles/Cars For Sale
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
Golf3= 200,000
Camry Tinny-Light=350,000
Tundra 1,300,000
Toyota Exterra=850,000
Toyota Camry big daddy=650,000
Toyota Venza= 1.7million
Toyota Avalon=850,000
Toyota Rav4=950,000
Toyota Prado=1.3million
TOYOTA HILUX=2million
Toyota Sienna=850,000
TOYOTA 4-RUNNER=950,000
Toyota Corolla=650,000
Toyota Matrix= 700,000
Toyota Highlander=950,000
Toyota Picnic=500,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota Hiace Bus=950,000
Toyota Tundra=1.5million
Toyota Sequola=900,000
BMW 5-series=1.960,000
BMW 3-series=1.640,000
BMW X6=2.670,000
Ford Edge=700,000
Ford Escape=600,000
Honda Elantra=600,000
Honda Baby-Boy=700,000
Dyna Truck 900k
TIPPER Head 6mill
Honda Accord=550,000
Honda CRV=650,000
HONDA CIVIC=500,000
HONDA EVIL-SPIRIT=750,000
HONDA ODYSSEY=500,000
Honda Pilot=850,000
Nissan pathfinder=800,000
Nissan Amanda=750,000
Infinity=950,000
Benz C250=N1.300,000
Benz C300=1.6MILLION
Benz ML350=2 million
Benz ML300=1.5 million
Benz ML550=2.6million
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦1.3Million
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦1.8Million
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦3.Million
Es330 1.6
Lexus C5 350=950,000
IS250 1m
Lexus Rx300=1.2 million
Lexus Rx330=1.5 million
Is350 2
Lexus Rx350= 2 million
ES350 2mill
Land Rover Discovery ₦3.2Million
Land Rover Freelander ₦3.6Million
Land Range Rover Sport ₦4Million
Range Rover evogue 3.0m
Acura MDX ₦1.8Million
Pequot 206=350,000
Pequot 406=470,000
Pequot 607=650,000
…..
((08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)