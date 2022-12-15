We have recovered N30bn from former Accountant General, Idris – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday said it has so far recovered a total of N30 billion from former Accountant General of the federations, Ahmed Idris.

Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, stated this at the 62nd briefing organised by the State House Presidential team on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The suspended Accountant General; his former Technical Assistant, Godfrey Olusegun Akindele; a director in the office of the AG-F, Mohammed Kudu Usman and a firm linked with Idris – Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited – are being tried on a 14-count charge bordering on stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109.

Bawa who was providing updates and strides made by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in the core area of anti-corruption, as well as the innovations that have been introduced by the Commission to curb financial crimes and money laundering in Nigeria, said the anti- corruption agency recovered a total of N134b, between January and October this year.

The Agency revealed that $121m and 52 automobiles were also recovered in forfeited assets, under the period under review.

The EFCC Chairman also revealed that $354m was recovered from oil an company in unpaid royalties and another $30m USD will be transferred.

Bawa stated that all recovered funds will be used for critical social infrastructures, including the ongoing Abuja -Kano, Lagos -Ibadan and 2nd Niger bridge projects

Bawa revealed that it has auctioned a total of 649 cars, while 160 flats and apartments across 16 locals in the country will be auctioned soon.

The EFCC Chairman who revealed that several arrests are being made in tackling cybercrimes, added that “ $120m recovered from cyber criminals.

Bawa called on Nigerians to cooperate with government to fight cybercrimes.

The EFCC Chairman disclosed that it recorded 3615 convictions in 2022 alone, added that about 50% of these convictions involve cybercriminals.