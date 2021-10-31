We don’t want media embedded in government – presidential spokesman

In as much as President Muhammadu Buhari’s government does not want the media embedded in his government, it also hates antagonistic journalism, Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has said.

Adesina spoke when a BusinessDay team, led by the publisher, Frank Aigbogun paid him a courtesy call in his Abuja office.

Adesina acknowledged the critical role of the media in all aspects of national building, but urged fairness, objectivity and accuracy in line with the ethics and standards of journalism.

“We are prepared to work with everyone, but like we always say, we don’t want the media that is in bed with the government, it pays nobody. It doesn’t pay the media, it doesn’t pay the government. So, let the media do its work. But antagonism is what we do not want,” he said.

In response, Aigbogun reiterated BusinessDay’s stance on objectivity, fairness and public accountability, especially as the number one business paper in the country, whose critical and analytical style of reporting is only geared towards good governance the citizens crave.

“We don’t have any allegiance to anybody or political party. There’s no rich man behind us pressing the buttons. We will continue to be responsible in the work that we do. We are not against anybody, but we are willing and ready to collaborate as the number one business paper.

“There are people who may not like what we do, but when it comes to credible reporting, that’s our strength,” he said.