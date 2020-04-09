We did not force insurance companies to donate for COVID-19  – NAICOM

The Commission said it only called on the insurance companies to join hands and support governments at all levels in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

NAICOM was responding to an only publication, not BusinessDay which reported that, NAICOM in a letter to registered insurance companies compelled the companies to make donations of not less than N10 million to the fight against Coronavirus.

Rasaaq Salami, NAICOM spokesman and deputy director said in a telephone conversation that the Commission is disappointed over the news, describing it as not only false and misleading, but mischievous.

He explained that the commission only called on the companies to join in providing support for government at all levels to the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

He said: “This report is not only false and misleading but mischievous. It is a deliberate attempt to embarrass the Commission.

“No insurance company is being compelled or forced to contribute to the COVID-19 fund.

NAICOM only requested the support of insurance companies further to the agreement between her, the Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) and the Nigerian Council for Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) for a coordinated effort towards making a consolidated contribution to the fund as an industry”. He noted.

He urged the public to disregard the report as false and bias.