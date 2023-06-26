We are studying transition committee’s report – Oborevwori

Three weeks after he was sworn-in as the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori on Friday disclosed that his administration was considering the transition committee report submitted to it, with the aim of bettering the lives of Deltans even as he vowed not to inaugurate poorly executed projects.

“We are considering the transition committee’s report and there are things that we can do for Deltans that they will appreciate and we are already working on those things.

“In the transition committee’s report, there are short term, medium term and long term reports which we are also studying to see what we can do.

“That is why I am going round to inspect projects. I know the ones that we can inaugurate. We can’t rush to inaugurate projects that are not properly executed.

He said his administration would ensure that only quality projects that meets specifications would be inaugurated for the use of the people.

He made the disclosure while addressing journalists after inspection of some ongoing projects in Asaba and Okpanam areas of the capital territory.

The projects inspected include the State High Court complex, Asaba; Phases I and II of the Flood Control Measures around Madonna College Road, Okpanam and Drainage Channel around Koka through Agbalusia-Ngele Street to Federal Technical College Asaba.

We will inaugurate projects that are executed according to specification so that when people see such projects, they will indeed know that we have inaugurated well executed projects, he assured.

The governor said a bigger drain should be constructed at the Winners Chapel area along Ibusa road to channel flood water around that corridor through Koka to the Federal Technical College.

At the High Court Complex, the contractor assured that they would deliver the project July ending while the flood control measures along Madonna College Road would be delivered in two weeks.

The governor recently declared that he would fund ongoing legacy projects embarked upon by the immediate administration led by Okowa.

Oborevwori, who is the immediate speaker of the state House of Assembly sounded it clear to the citizens that his MORE agenda would consolidate on what Okowa”s administration, his predecessor, had done and advance the state to greater heights.

Within his one week in office, he inspected the Sector A and C of Ughelli-Asaba road dualisation projects where he assured that his administration would continue funding ongoing projects across the state to ensure prompt completion.