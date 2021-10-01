We are erecting the biggest Nigerian Flag on Sujimoto’s tallest building – MD/CEO Sujimoto

In their usual grandiose manner, Sujimoto is erecting the biggest flag ever seen in Nigeria to commemorate the 61st birthday of the nation as well as the completion of the final floor of their Banana Island project, Lucrezia De Medici.

Just like their conquest of the Luxury Real Estate industry which rattled its parameters, raising the bar to an unattainably high range, Sujimoto Construction Limited is raising the biggest flag in Nigeria to mark Nigeria at 61 and the completion of Banana Island’s crown jewel- Lucrezia De Medici.

Standing tall and wide, caressing the Island breeze, the flag will be a fusion of a great nation and its child prodigy – Sujimoto.

Sijibomi Ogundele, managing director of Sujimoto, relayed that the flag is an emblem of liberation from mediocrity in Luxury Real Estate in Nigeria.

In his words, “The significance of this flag cannot be overemphasized. It is a statement of victory. As a nation, we have proven that we are indeed the ‘Giant of Africa’ For 61 years we have produced some of the best minds and the best firms in Africa.

From Dangote to Adenuga, Davido ExxonMobil, Abdul Samad of BUA, PiggyVest, Innoson, Coscharis, to Sujimoto and other daring indigenous companies, Nigeria has told a tale of industriousness and productivity uncommon to other African countries. Even in a rapidly depleting economy, we still produce the richest men in Africa. Imagine the heights we can achieve if Nigeria had the economy and infrastructure it deserves.”

He added that “As one of Nigeria’s many gifted hands, we at Sujimoto, have taken it upon ourselves to continue to prove that Nigeria is nothing short of a goldmine. We have erected the most iconic building Banana Island’s girths have ever held, we have changed the tone of luxury in Nigeria and this is only the beginning. We have scattered the rules and become pioneers of innovation. By the time we are done rebranding luxury living in Nigeria, there will be no space left for any form of mediocrity”.

Speaking on the location of the flag, he hinted that the gigantic pennant is erected at the very top of the popularly dubbed Magnificent Curve of Banana Island – Lucrezia De Medici, a reminder of its domineering superiority over all other buildings surrounding it.

The 15-floor enigma, Lucrezia, being the tallest residential building in Africa’s most sophisticated neighborhood, towers above all its competitors in both height, class, and features, making it the most sought-after building in Banana Island with many firsts! 1st building in Nigeria with a Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) facade, home to Africa’s 1st interactive lobby, 1st Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses, and unrivaled quality.

It comes fully fitted with a Virtual Golf Bar where you can play on over 2500 courses worldwide; door technology by Oikos- the Rolls Royce of door automation; an IMAX cinema for an immersive experience; a Private Elevator; Personalized concierge services; an indoor swimming pool, World-class gym for fitness enthusiasts; Interactive lobby to conduct all business, Full home automation which allows you control the lights, blinds, security, utilities, music systems, alarm, TVs and every other entertainment device in your home from the touch of a button; Dornbracht and Rossana kitchens; Subzero refrigerators, wine cellars, ultra-modern ovens, and coffee makers that would have you feeling like George Clooney while sipping some espresso. Crèche for future leaders; Private salon for male and female grooming; fine marble flooring; super high ceilings; flawless Calacatta marbled kitchen tops and several amazing features that are sure to excite luxury. The most recent addition is the introduction of 48 Electric car charging stations, the first of its kind in Africa!

According to Ogundele, “By the time we finish the Lucrezia, no other building will be able to stand beside it!”

