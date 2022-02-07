We are committed to our clients’ investment, RevolutionPlus assures

Amid allegations of fraud in land allocation to customers, RevolutionPlus, a leading real estate development company in Nigeria, insists it fulfils its obligation to customers, assuring that it is also committed to the delivery of their property as its business is transacted transparently.

The company, which was reacting to these allegations in some sections of the media, also assured that it upholds integrity, thus ensuring that all subscribers to their estates were treated with fairness.

The company, in a statement in Lagos, stressed that it would not take for granted the investment subscribers to its housing estates have made, pointing out that, as an organization, it is built on integrity and trust which have remained the pillar of its operation over the years.

“It is pertinent for us to note that as it is with every business entity, there will always be a few dissatisfied customers, but we believe that issues are better resolved when grievances are directed to proper channels for prompt attention,” officials of the company advised.

They pointed out that, as is the nature of the real estate business, there could be delays in subscribers getting their allocations due to factors such as default in payment or when a number of fully paid allocations to be sent to the surveyor for processing have not been completed.

The officials explained that inability of the subscriber to pay up within the agreed period of three to 18months and without any request for a payment extension could make the subscriber to be out of contract and would be asked to either move to another estate with all previous payment transferred to the new estate or request for a refund with a 40 percent deduction as clearly stated in the contract of sale signed at the commencement of the transaction.

“Allocations in our over 40 estates located in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are done in batches and, between 2020 and now, we have done 40 batches in 26 of the 40 estates which include 14 estates in Lagos, three in Ibadan and Abuja as well as four in Abeokuta,” the officials disclosed.

The officials also absolved the company’s brand ambassadors— Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abrahams and Broda Shaggy of any wrongdoings, insisting that the management of RevolutionPlus led by Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja were committed Rotarians and people of integrity, adding that Onalaja is the chairman, Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Lagos State chapter.

RevolutionPlus has, in the last couple of days, been in the news for the wrong reason as it is being accused of fraud by its numerous clients for failing to allocate properties to them after they made full payment.

This has also brought Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Broda Shaggi and Testimony Jaga under criticism for representing the company as brand ambassadors.