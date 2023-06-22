We are committed to efficient service delivery – Nigeria High Commission in London

The Nigeria High Commission in London has informed Nigerians and members of the general public to disregard some old videos and photographs in circulation on social media, saying they are events of the past.

According to a caveat issued on Wednesday from the Office of the High Commissioner, the circulated Videos, photographs, and stories of events transpired before December 2019 and not current as the ‘media propaganda’ made it seem.

The statement said that the misinformation is propaganda in the media targeted at the image of the Mission and Nigeria.

The commission enjoys unprecedented cooperation of the Nigerian Diasporan Community in the United Kingdom, particularly on consular services and bilateral relations and are also committed delivering efficient services to both Nigerian residents in the UK and Nigerian visitors to the United Kingdom, diligently and relentlessly, the caveat stated.

“The Nigeria High Commission, London currently enjoys peace, tranquillity, and harmony. …and also remains committed to exemplary service.” the statement concluded.