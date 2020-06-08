Wazobia Media partners Lagos Ministry of Education on remote learning services

Wazobia Media, one of Nigeria’s outstanding indigenous broadcasting brands has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Education to deliver remote learning services to Nigerian students caught out of school thanks to the COVID-19.

The compulsory shutdown of schools which started three months ago across all Federal and State owned institutions was to ensure the safety of students and containment of the virus. This has disrupted the delivery of curricular to millions of Nigerian students.

However, to help students better prepare for their upcoming examinations, especially those in the Senior Secondary School preparing for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) exams, this partnership between Wazobia Media and the Lagos State Ministry of Education is crucial.

Read also: COVID-19: IGP unveils new operational guidelines, to end police-public conflicts

If affords parents and students the unique opportunity to experience seamless daily learning for free by top accredited tutors on dedicated programmes on the Wazobia Max TV showing on all terrestrial platforms from 2pm till 3:45pm and 12pm till 2pm on Wazobia 95.1 FM from Mondays to Fridays.

Tatiana Moussalli Nouri, co-founder and CEO of Wazobia, said the partnership, driven by the commitment of their organisation to add value through investments that add value to students and members of the society.

“The daily broadcast, which started on March 30, covered various subjects such as Mathematics, English Language, Chemistry, Physics, Financial Accounting, Biology, Economics, Yoruba and Literature in English which has redefined learning for students especially during a global pandemic as this ingenious engagement has afforded millions of students across Nigeria, the opportunity to excel at their forthcoming examinations.” Tatiana contended.

She also encouraged parents and students to seize the opportunity for interactive learning on the various Wazobia Platforms from the comfort of their homes, as it also provides them a unique opportunity to interact with tutors via call-in or WhatsApp Messaging during classes.

Folashade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner for Education expressed gratitude to the Wazobia Media Brand for its role in aligning with the Lagos State government to provide an ingenious learning platform for students during the global pandemic.

She stated that due to the lack of access to online learning platforms by most students within the public school sector; it became imperative to explore other communication channels with large followings and deeply rooted connections across various communities within the state.

“The engagement with the Wazobia Media Brand is one driven by its innate family values, strong emotional connections and deeply rooted following across various communities within Lagos State and beyond,” Adefisayo said.