Wazobia FM launches campaign to connect grassroots’ audience

In its bid to strengthen the spirit of communal relationship across the grassroot population of Lagos State while also creating a platform for them to air their opinions on issues that deal with the country’s overall socio-economic development, Wazobia FM, Nigeria’s first indigenous radio station has announced plans to celebrate the resilience of Lagosians through its grassroots’ initiative tagged ‘Wazobia Suya’.

‘Wazobia Suya’ is a social-driven campaign that seeks to encourage the inclusion of the grassroot population on issues that deal with the nation’s development in entertaining ways.

The initiative seeks to accomplish the goal of social inclusion at the grassroot level by entertaining people with ‘Suya’ at diverse entertainment spots across Lagos State while they engage in discussions around national issues alongside expensive and solid AC, who are presenters of the “Evening Oyoyo Show” on Wazobia FM.

Femi Obong-Daniels, the general manager, corporate communication, Wazobia FM, noted that ‘Wazobia Suya’ is an initiative that seeks to provide an entertaining platform aimed at fostering social inclusion among the grassroot population of the country, particularly in Lagos State.

“We, as a brand, understand the essence of creating an enabling environment aimed at promoting social inclusion across the grassroot population of Lagos State in entertaining ways.

This is because we recognize that the grassroot plays a critical stakeholder in the socio-economic and political development of the State, including the nation at large. It is on this backdrop that we flagged off the ‘Wazobia Suya’ campaign,” said Obong-Daniels.

According to him, the initiative seeks to foster the spirit of communalism, just as the radio station also appreciates the support listeners have displayed towards the brand over the years. “To catch every moment of the ‘Wazobia Suya’ initiative, tune into 95.1 Wazobia FM every day to know when the station would visit your locality,” Obong-Daniels stated.